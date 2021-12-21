Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$53.00 target price (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.26.

IMO opened at C$42.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of C$29.62 billion and a PE ratio of 59.39. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$45.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.63%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

