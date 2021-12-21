Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $20.54 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

