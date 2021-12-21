America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $105.97. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 66,474 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.
The stock has a market cap of $673.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
