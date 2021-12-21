Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $385.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $359.00.

PSA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Public Storage stock opened at $365.97 on Monday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $368.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.35 and a 200-day moving average of $317.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $48,525,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Public Storage by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 3,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

