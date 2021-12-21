Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of RUBY opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $955.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.40. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

