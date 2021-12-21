Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,469 shares of company stock worth $15,589,731.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,287,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hayward by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

