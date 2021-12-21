Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46.
In other Hayward news, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,469 shares of company stock worth $15,589,731.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,287,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hayward by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hayward by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
