Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Update

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 613.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. Tsumura & Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $31.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41.

About Tsumura & Co.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

