Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.43

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as high as C$0.50. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 22,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$31.95 million and a P/E ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$371,302.80.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

