Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report $438.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.92 million and the highest is $455.95 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

