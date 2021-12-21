Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.79.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$14.47 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The firm has a market cap of C$29.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.