Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vyant Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vyant Bio (VYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.