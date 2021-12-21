LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

LFST stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at $4,070,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

