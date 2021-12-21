Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $33.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,470 shares of company stock worth $10,592,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at $8,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

