SVB Leerink Boosts Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target to $97.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $79.46 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,057 shares of company stock worth $13,387,819. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $516,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.