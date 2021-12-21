Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.
ONEM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $11,333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 44.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.