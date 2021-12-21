Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.07.

ONEM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $11,333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 41.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 44.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

