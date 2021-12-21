Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LABP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Shares of LABP opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 337,391 shares of company stock worth $1,949,607 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

