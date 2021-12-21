Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen raised Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20,454.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 250,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.