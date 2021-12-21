FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $245.55 on Friday. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day moving average of $261.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 113,451 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

