C&F Financial (CFFI) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare C&F Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C&F Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% C&F Financial Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for C&F Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A C&F Financial Competitors 2150 8942 7243 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 15.18%. Given C&F Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C&F Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C&F Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million $22.12 million 6.05 C&F Financial Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 11.88

C&F Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

C&F Financial competitors beat C&F Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

