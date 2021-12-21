$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,472,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avient by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,451 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,619,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96. Avient has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

