NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.25. NN shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 234,177 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,740 shares of company stock worth $135,875 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 2,110.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 340,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at $1,591,000. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

