Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABCB. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

