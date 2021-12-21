Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $98.63

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.63 and traded as high as $116.28. Brooks Automation shares last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 26,327 shares.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $1,036,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Jarzynka sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,228,882.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,893 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,164 over the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

