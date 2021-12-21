Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Down 2.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV) dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$4.13. Approximately 51,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.23.

ODV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of C$550.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

