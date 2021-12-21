American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 237,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $944.32 million, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.