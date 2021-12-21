Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post $82.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.35 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

BGSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,600 shares of company stock worth $548,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in BGSF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BGSF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in BGSF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

