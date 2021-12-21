Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $22.41. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 230,833 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

