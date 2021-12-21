Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

