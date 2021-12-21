Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $28.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $27.60 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $21.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.