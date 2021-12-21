Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Innovid stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Innovid has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

