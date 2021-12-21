ITM Power’s (ITM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.28) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 369.60 ($4.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 440.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 427.24.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.