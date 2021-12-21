S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SANT. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

ETR SANT opened at €14.43 ($16.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The firm has a market cap of $953.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.51. S&T has a 52 week low of €13.82 ($15.53) and a 52 week high of €24.20 ($27.19).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

