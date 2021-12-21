Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.