Morgan Stanley’s (MS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

