Morgan Stanley Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $292.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $252.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Shares of MCK opened at $234.27 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.34. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

