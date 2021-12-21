Barclays Trims Terex (NYSE:TEX) Target Price to $46.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. Terex has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 333.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Terex by 515.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Terex by 17.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

