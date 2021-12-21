QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QinetiQ Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.