Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $77.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $60.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 307.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.