JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.
Shares of INNV opened at $8.17 on Friday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
