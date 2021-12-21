JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of INNV opened at $8.17 on Friday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 90,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

