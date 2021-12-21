OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.64.

OCFC stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

