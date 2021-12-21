Barclays Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €10.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.43 ($11.71).

ETR B4B3 opened at €10.10 ($11.35) on Friday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.37 and a 200-day moving average of €11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

