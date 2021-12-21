Capital One Financial Comments on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $76.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.