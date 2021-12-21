Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) & GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Critical Survey

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.55 -$17.71 million N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -114.79% N/A -126.31% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GTT Communications beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

