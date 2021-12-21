Contrasting Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) & Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altigen Communications and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altigen Communications $10.99 million 2.87 -$490,000.00 ($0.02) -66.47 Minim $47.99 million 1.09 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.00

Altigen Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Altigen Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altigen Communications and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altigen Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 152.19%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minim is more favorable than Altigen Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Altigen Communications and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altigen Communications -4.47% N/A N/A Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Summary

Altigen Communications beats Minim on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altigen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.