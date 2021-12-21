Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

