trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock.

trivago stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

