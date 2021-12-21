FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

LOW opened at $245.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.