General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GM opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $761,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

