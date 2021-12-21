The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

