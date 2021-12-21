Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Stock Price Down 18.8%

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) dropped 18.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 3,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

About Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

