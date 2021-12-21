DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 16,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 250,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

